‘AGT’s’ Fantasy League Is A Dream Come True For Contestants & Simon Cowell

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League is a new spin on the AGT format, inviting back 40 fan favorites from previous seasons, and the four judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B — are now in coaching roles, each hoping to mentor their 10 acts into the finals and, ultimately, the championship. (Think of it as AGT meets The Voice, but with an all-star roster instead of blind auditions.) Cowell said he’s really excited about the Fantasy League format because so many of the contestants are excited about the new format. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.