‘Wonka’ Remains At The Top Of The Weekend Box Office

Wonka remained the top movie at the weekend box office, earning $14.4 million and bringing its total domestic box office to $165.7 million. Worldwide, the film has made over $400 million, exceeding its budget of $125 million. This success has likely sparked discussions among Warner Bros executives about a potential sequel.
Night Swim, a horror movie, opened in second place with $12 million, slightly below expectations. However, with a budget of $15 million, the film is expected to break even and turn a profit.
In its third week, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom placed third, grossing $10.6 million and pushing its North American total to over $100 million.
Despite recent DC Films’ disappointing box office results, Warner Bros has faith in the DC Comics universe and has hired James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, as co-chairman of DC Studios, with his first project being Superman: Legacy, which has Peter Safran as producer and Ta-Nehisi Coates as screenwriter, and is set to start filming in March
Other top earners included Migration, an animated film featuring Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, which made $10.3 million; Anyone but You, a romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell, which earned $9.5 million; and The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, which took in $6 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were The Color Purple,The Iron Claw, Ferrari, and Poor Things, each with respective earnings of $4.8 million, $4.5 million, $2.5 million, and $2 million.