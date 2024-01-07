Lionel Richie: ‘American Idol’ Continues To Shine As The Premier Music Talent Show

For over two decades, American Idol has been the gold standard of music talent shows. While other talent competitions have emerged, challenging its dominance, American Idol continues to discover exceptional music talent. With 21 seasons and 681 episodes under its belt, the beloved competition still shines. We’ve had the pleasure of speaking with American Idol judge and music legend Lionel Richie on multiple occasions, and he confidently asserts that American Idol remains the premier show for finding music stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)