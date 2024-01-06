‘Batman’s’ Big-Screen Breakthrough: How Tim Burton’s 1989 Film Rewrote the Superhero Genre

Over the past four decades, there have been many comic book movies – some great, some not so much. While 1978’s Superman, starring the late great Christopher Reeve, and its sequel Superman II (1980) were a huge success and set the bar high for movies in the genre, there wasn’t much success after that until 1989. That’s when Tim Burton, a young director, was hired to take on the beloved legendary comic book character Batman. Although Burton had directed two previous successful films, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Beetlejuice (which starred Michael Keaton), many questioned whether he was the right director for the highly anticipated film. However, Burton proved himself, and Batman is now considered one of the best superhero movies. Interestingly, despite his success with Batman, Burton wasn’t a big comic book fan at the time. In fact, at the time of the film’s release he stated that not being a comic book fan helped him approach the film with a unique perspective, which still holds up today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Burton)