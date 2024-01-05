New Cast Members Announced for Third Season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’
Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong join the cast of the third installment of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, alongside previously announced returning cast member Natasha Rothwell. The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.
HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment.
Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max quote: “We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) quote: “We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus.’ The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. ‘The White Lotus’ project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”