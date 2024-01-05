Hulu Releases Trailer for Upcoming Original Series ‘Death and Other Details’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises – Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

“Death and Other Details” premieres January 16 on Hulu.

 

