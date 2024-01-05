‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator: His Show Had No Nerds!

If you ask most people what The Big Bang Theory was about, there’s an excellent chance you’re going to hear the words “nerds” or “geeks.” If that was the case, though, whoever said that to you missed the point of the show — well, according to the show’s creator, at least. We spoke to Chuck Lorre many times over the course of The Big Bang Theory’’s 12-year run, and he’s always been insistent that the characters may have been geniuses, and they might have been eccentric in their own ways, but he never, ever thought of them as nerds. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chuck Lorre)