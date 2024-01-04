‘Jerry Maguire’ Made Tom Cruise A Huge Cameron Crowe Fan

When Cameron Crowe began work on Jerry Maguire, he’d scored only modest success as a director with Say Anything and Singles, but he was still best known as the writer of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. So, when Tom Cruise was approached for the lead role in the film, there were no indications that Jerry Maguire would be a blockbuster. (Of course, it did turn out to be a blockbuster, making more than $150 million at the domestic box office and earning five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture and one for Cruise as Best Actor.) But Cruise found Crowe to be intriguing, both as a director and as a person. Speaking at the time of the film’s release, Cruise talked about how much he’d enjoyed the process of making a movie with Crowe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)
Jerry Maguire is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.