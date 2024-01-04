James Cameron & The Secret Of His Movie Midas Touch

Since making an inauspicious directorial debut with the box office bomb Pirhana 2: The Spawning, everything James Cameron has touched has turned to gold. He’s only made eight feature films since then, yet those films have grossed more than $8 billion worldwide, ranking him behind only Steven Spielberg on the list of the highest-grossing directors. Cameron, who has surpassed the $2 billion mark with each of his last three films — Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar 2: The Way of Water — is currently working on the next two Avatar sequels. (Avatar 3 is currently set for release on December 19, 2025.) Why have Cameron’s films been so successful? He said there’s no secret formula, but believes the best films create human connections. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
