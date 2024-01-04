Get Ready to Be ‘In The Know’ – Trailer Out Now, Premiering January 25 on Peacock!

Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.
Guest Interviewees Include Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal and Hugh Laurie
The Series From Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Brandon Gardner and Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill) Premieres January 25 on Peacock.