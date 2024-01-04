‘Echo’s’ Vincent D’Onofrio May Be Bad, But He’s No Dummy

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Marvel Studios’ ECHO, releasing on Hulu and Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.

Echo is a new television entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spinning off characters from the show Hawkeye into a new setting and a new story. Vincent D’Onofrio and his character Wilson Fisk (a.k.a Kingpin) make the leap into the new show, pursuing Alaqua Cox’s Echo/Maya Lopez character to her hometown in Oklahoma. As has been the case in Kingpin’s other MCU appearances, he’s the villain of the story, and a clever one at that. D’Onofrio spoke about how he’s enjoyed playing his MCU character for exactly that reason, because he may be the villain, but he’s often the smartest one on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vincent D’Onofrio)

Echo premieres next Wednesday on Disney+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak