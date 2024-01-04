‘Echo’s’ Vincent D’Onofrio May Be Bad, But He’s No Dummy

Echo is a new television entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spinning off characters from the show Hawkeye into a new setting and a new story. Vincent D’Onofrio and his character Wilson Fisk (a.k.a Kingpin) make the leap into the new show, pursuing Alaqua Cox’s Echo/Maya Lopez character to her hometown in Oklahoma. As has been the case in Kingpin’s other MCU appearances, he’s the villain of the story, and a clever one at that. D’Onofrio spoke about how he’s enjoyed playing his MCU character for exactly that reason, because he may be the villain, but he’s often the smartest one on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vincent D’Onofrio)