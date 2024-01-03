Why Liam Neeson’s ‘Taken’ Found An Audience

While critics had mixed opinions about Liam Neeson’s 2008 thriller Taken, audiences were all in, making the movie a huge box-office success and starting a franchise that has, so far, included three films and a television series. (There are still rumors about a fourth film being in the works, though nothing has been confirmed.) It also gave Neeson — who, at the time, was 55 years old — a whole new career as an action star. Looking back at the first film, Neeson talked about why he thought audiences were taken with Taken. (Click on the media bar below to hear Liam Neeson)
Taken is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.