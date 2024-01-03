Loretta Swit: How Meaningful ‘M*A*S*H’ Could Be

Though it’s been off the air for more than 40 years, the legacy of the classic sitcom M*A*S*H” is still strong. In fact, the show’s finale still holds the record, even after all these years, for the most-watched scripted television episode ever. And, through syndication and streaming, the show’s audience continues to grow, too. M*A*S*H has always enjoyed a special relationship with its fans; speaking at Steel City Con a few years ago, Loretta Swit (who played Nurse “Hot Lips” Houlihan) talked about how she’d heard from one fan in particular whose life had literally been transformed by the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Loretta Swit)