Kurt Russell Inspired His ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Castmates

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Kurt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe and Anna Sawai in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Of the actors who make up the ensemble cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Kurt Russell is by far the best known of the bunch. After all, he shot his first TV show more than 60 years ago, when he was just 12 years old, and he’s now got more than 100 film and TV credits to his name. Kiersey Clemons, who also stars on the show, spoke about how the rest of the cast loves working with Russell, and they look up to him as an inspiration. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiersey Clemons)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak