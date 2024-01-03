Kurt Russell Inspired His ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Castmates

Of the actors who make up the ensemble cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Kurt Russell is by far the best known of the bunch. After all, he shot his first TV show more than 60 years ago, when he was just 12 years old, and he’s now got more than 100 film and TV credits to his name. Kiersey Clemons, who also stars on the show, spoke about how the rest of the cast loves working with Russell, and they look up to him as an inspiration. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiersey Clemons)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.