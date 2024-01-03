‘June’ Documentary Premiere Set for January 16 on Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for JUNE, the new feature-length documentary spotlighting legendary country singer-songwriter June Carter Cash. Directed by Emmy(R) Award-winner Kristen Vaurio (Going Clear: Scientology & The Prison of Belief), the film will premiere on the service Tuesday, January 16 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Wednesday, January 17 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Produced by Sandbox Productions, Sony Music Vision and Maxine Productions (a part of Sony Pictures Television), JUNE shines an important spotlight on the history of country music and the mark the Carter and Cash families made on the genre before diving into the complex life of the legendary June Carter Cash. The five-time Grammy(R) Award-winning singer, comedian, musician, actor and author has opened for Elvis, appeared onscreen with Robert Duvall and Jane Seymour and co-wrote one of the most recognizable country songs of all time, “Ring of Fire.” Perhaps at times overshadowed by her iconic husband Johnny Cash, the time is now for June to take center stage.
Featuring rare and never-before-seen archival material revealing the extraordinary life’s work of Carter Cash and her iconic entertainment career, paired alongside one-of-a-kind interviews with the monumental woman herself, the film also includes sit-downs with her family, admirers and friends, including Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon and Willie Nelson, among many others.