Box Office Was A Nightmare, But Ryan Reynolds’s ‘R.I.P.D.’ Experience Was A Dream

When it was first released in 2013, R.I.P.D. earned a reputation as a “so bad, it’s bad” movie, and the film’s poor box office performance reflected that. However, in the streaming era, it’s gotten a bit of a re-evaluation, and its cult following has been inching the film toward “so bad, it’s good” territory. (In fact, it gained enough of a following to warrant a 2022 direct-to-video sequel.) The original film starred Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Bacon, and Mary–Louise Parker. At the time of the movie’s opening, Reynolds told us it was an amazing cast to work with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)