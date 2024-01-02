With ‘Children Of Men,’ Alfonso Cuarón Took Creative Liberties … With Author’s Blessing

Alfonso Cuarón’s movie Children of Men is ostensibly based upon the 1992 novel by P.D. James. But, aside from an idea of a society decimated by infertility, very little of the book’s content remained in the movie. Not that that’s hurt the film — it’s considered one of the best sci-fi movies of the new millennium. At the time of the film’s premiere, Cuarón explained to us that, rather than being upset with the movie’s changes, James gave her blessing to the way Cuarón reimagined her story for the screen.. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alfonso Cuarón )