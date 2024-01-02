‘Lucifer’s’ Tom Ellis Says Co-Stars Had Amazing Energy

With Lucifer’s streaming home on Netflix bringing new eyes to the series on a regular basis, the show is experiencing the kind of popularity it never could quite achieve on broadcast television. The show’s star, Tom Ellis, is grateful to see all of the hard work the cast and crew put into the show paying off. In talking about the show, as he did recently at the MagicCon Samstag panel, Ellis singled out two of his co-stars, D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia, as being particularly key to the show and its success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)