Jon Cryer: ‘Extended Family’ Keeps It Real … Really

While the premise of Extended Family is, indeed, rife with comedic possibilities, the funniest part of it might be that it’s actually based on real people. Yes, the creators of the show — which focuses on a divorced couple who split time in their own home so that their kids have just one place to live — used a real-life situation to craft the show’s premise. Jon Cryer, who stars on the show, said he thinks that being based on real people makes the show even more interesting than it might have been otherwise. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Cryer)
