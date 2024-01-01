Jason Momoa Wanted To End ‘Aquaman’ The Write Way

With big changes coming to the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the last Aquaman movie and also Jason Momoa’s final appearance in the role. Including cameos and a voiceover role, Momoa has played Aquaman six times. All of that experience gave him a great amount of knowledge and a very personal connection to the character. So, when the new Aquaman movie got into the planning stages, Momoa got involved — he had some ideas about what the character ought to be doing in the next film, so he sat down with a partner and actually co-wrote the story for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Momoa)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.