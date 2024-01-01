‘Color Purple’s’ Music Variety Impressed Taraji P. Henson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Taraji P. Henson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

The big difference between the original film version of The Color Purple and the new version? It’s the music, of course! The new version of The Color Purple is based on the musical, which opened on Broadway in music written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. All were accomplished songwriters — Russell had a solo career of her own (Piano in the Dark), Willis co-wrote songs like Earth Wind & Fire’s classic September and The Rembrandts’ I’ll Be There For You, and Bray co-wrote several of Madonna’s early hits (including Angel, Into the Groove, Express Yourself, and True Blue). The three brought a diverse set of ideas to the table when writing music for The Color Purple, and Taraji P. Henson, who stars in the new film, really appreciates the diversity of the genres on display. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taraji P. Henson)

The Color Purple is now playing in theaters

