‘Color Purple’s’ Music Variety Impressed Taraji P. Henson

The big difference between the original film version of The Color Purple and the new version? It’s the music, of course! The new version of The Color Purple is based on the musical, which opened on Broadway in music written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. All were accomplished songwriters — Russell had a solo career of her own (Piano in the Dark), Willis co-wrote songs like Earth Wind & Fire’s classic September and The Rembrandts’ I’ll Be There For You, and Bray co-wrote several of Madonna’s early hits (including Angel, Into the Groove, Express Yourself, and True Blue). The three brought a diverse set of ideas to the table when writing music for The Color Purple, and Taraji P. Henson, who stars in the new film, really appreciates the diversity of the genres on display. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taraji P. Henson)