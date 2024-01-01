Bradley Cooper Put ‘Maestro’ Crew Through Its Paces

Maestro. Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer) in Maestro. Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.

Bradley Cooper’s new biopic about Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, covers more than 40 years of his life, starting back in the 1940s. Cooper also portrays Bernstein throughout the film, just as Carey Mulligan plays his wife, Felicia, through all of those decades. According to Cooper, covering such a long period of time meant that the production crew had a lot of work to do, in terms of designing authentic looks, sets, and makeup for each of the different periods. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bradley Cooper)

Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix.

