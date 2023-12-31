Tim Burton’s Surprising Start: From Disney Animation to Hollywood Icon

Tim Burton has been one of the most prolific directors for decades. Starting with his breakout hit in 1984 with the beloved Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, his other big hits include Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Ed Wood. As many know, he has always had a love for animation, having produced admired animation films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and along with co-directing Corpse Bride. Even before hitting it big, Burton made animated shorts. What may surprise some is that before becoming a movie director, Burton worked as an animator at The Walt Disney Studios. In past interviews with us, Burton has revealed that, contrary to expectations, he did not enjoy working in animation at Walt Disney. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Burton)