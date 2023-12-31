Sarah Michelle Gellar: How Playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo Was A ‘Refreshing Change of Pace’

The 2002 live-action movie adaptation of Scooby-Doo received negative reviews from critics upon its initial release. However, despite the criticism, the film went on to become a major box office success, grossing over $275 million worldwide. Two decades later, it has achieved cult classic status. The movie featured a talented young cast, including Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was still starring in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the time. Gellar, who played Daphne Blake, brought her signature dedication to the role, wanting to do something different from Buffy and not disappoint the fans of the beloved cartoon. As Gellar told us at the time of the film’s release, she wanted to take on the role to challenge herself and bring something new to the iconic character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar)