Josh Duhamel’s Sin City Escapade: Reliving ‘Las Vegas’

When NBC’s Las Vegas premiered in 2003, the dramedy generated significant buzz. The cast featured hot young actors like Josh Duhamel (All My Children) and Vanessa Marcil (General Hospital and Beverly Hills, 90210), alongside Academy Award-nominated actor the late James Caan. The series explored a major Las Vegas hotel’s inner workings, blending high-stakes drama, action, comedy, and the city’s vibrant atmosphere. This unique mix led to a successful five-season run of over 100 episodes. At times the show filmed on location in Las Vegas and inside a major casino, adding authenticity. While the series was on the air, we spoke to Josh Duhamel, who shared that filming in Sin City presented obstacles, despite the excitement. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Duhamel)
After years of unavailability, Las Vegas has finally found a streaming home on Peacock, where all seasons are now available.