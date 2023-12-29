Christian Bale Credits Christopher Nolan’s Vision for ‘The Dark Knight’s’ Timeless Success

The Dark Knight is considered one of the best superhero movies in cinema history. While the performances are top-notch, including the late Heath Ledger’s Academy Award-winning portrayal of the Joker, Dark Knight star Christian Bale credits co-writer/director Christopher Nolan. At the time of the film’s release, he spoke about Nolan’s handling of the material, making great action and showing great depths of the characters, as the key element that made the movie a timeless classic.(Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)