Christian Bale Credits Christopher Nolan’s Vision for ‘The Dark Knight’s’ Timeless Success

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Dark Knight is considered one of the best superhero movies in cinema history. While the performances are top-notch, including the late Heath Ledger’s Academy Award-winning portrayal of the Joker, Dark Knight star Christian Bale credits co-writer/director Christopher Nolan. At the time of the film’s release, he spoke about Nolan’s handling of the material, making great action and showing great depths of the characters, as the key element that made the movie a timeless classic.(Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

 

The Dark Knight is currently streaming on Max and is available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

