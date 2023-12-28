Holly Marie Combs Was Completely ‘Charmed’ By Her Co-Stars

It was 25 years ago that the supernatural fantasy Charmed premiered on what was, at the time, The WB (now The CW). Holly Marie Combs starred on the show for all eight of its seasons, and she said the best part of her time on the show was the relationships she developed with her co-stars. Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, Combs talked about how she had a very special chemistry with Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Rose McGowan over the course of the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Holly Marie Combs)