‘Family Plan’ Has Mark Wahlberg Reflecting On His Own Parents

Now that Mark Wahlberg is at an age where he’s playing fathers — as he currently does in the new movie The Family Plan — and is a father himself, he’s had plenty of time to reflect on what his parents meant to him. Granted, Wahlberg grew up in a family with nine kids (he’s the youngest), so things were pretty chaotic. And that’s why Wahlberg said the best lesson he ever learned from his folks was the importance of family harmony. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)
The Family Plan is currently streaming on Apple TV+.