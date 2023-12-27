Steve Carell’s ‘Office’ Character Was No Hero To Him

The running gag on The Office, of course, was that Michael Scott was exactly the kind of manager most people wouldn’t want to work for, but he viewed himself as a manager who was effective to the point of being almost heroic. So, even though he wasn’t exactly a role model, the character emerged as a kind of folk hero to some. While Steve Carell was playing Scott on the show, he definitely got a lot of adulation from a wide variety of fans, though, when we talked to him during the show’s run, he stopped short of agreeing that the character was heroic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)