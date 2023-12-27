Singing In ‘Rocketman,’ Taron Egerton Tried To Find His Own Orbit

As most of the world knows, Elton John is a one-of-a-kind performer. So, it wouldn’t have been surprising if John himself had overdubbed the vocals onto the songs sung in the biopic Rocketman — after all, John was one of the movie’s executive producers, and John’s own Rocket Pictures was one of the film’s production companies. But no, that wasn’t the case — the film’s star, Taron Egerton, recorded the vocals for the songs he performs on the screen. When we spoke to Egerton about his performance, he told us he wasn’t trying to simply copy John and his style, but add a bit of his own artistic license to the process. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)