Playing A Modern Romeo, Leonardo DiCaprio Didn’t Mind Messing With Shakespeare

The story of Romeo & Juliet has been told countless times on the stage and on the screen, but Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation dared to be a radical retelling of the tale, transforming the Montagues and Capulets into warring mafia families in a modern-day beach town while retaining most of Shakespeare’s original story elements. The movie, though well received at the time, wasn’t a huge box office hit, but it’s gone on to become a cult classic, in part because of its two stars, young actors who have gone on to great acclaim over the course of their careers: Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. While many actors don’t dare mess with Shakespeare, hewing true to the Bard’s original intentions, DiCaprio told us he didn’t mind taking the story and adapting it to a modern setting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)