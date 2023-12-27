Andrew McCarthy: How ‘Pretty In Pink’ Wasn’t — And Was — A John Hughes Movie

Pretty in Pink has all the earmarks of a John Hughes film: It takes place in the Chicago suburbs, it features many of the Brat Pack actors who were regulars in his movies, and it was propelled by a vibrant, modern soundtrack. But Hughes didn’t actually direct Pretty in Pink — Howard Deutch did. That doesn’t mean, though, that Hughes’s fingerprints weren’t all over it. Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, Andrew McCarthy said that Hughes maintained a constant presence on the set, even though he wasn’t directing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)