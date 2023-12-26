The Exorcist’ Was No Piece Of Cake For Linda Blair

Over the years, The Exorcist has won plenty of accolades. It was the first horror movie ever to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. It ranks No. 3 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 most thrilling American films. And it regularly appears on lists of the Top 10 horror movies of all time. The creepy classic was originally released 50 years ago and wouldn’t leave theaters, with its initial run extending to 105 weeks — two years! — on its way to making $193 million at the U.S. box office, an impressive figure 50 years ago. We’ve spoken to the film’s star, Linda Blair over the years, and while the resulting film might have been spectacular, Blair admitted to us she had a really difficult time making the movie, especially when it came to the film’s practical makeup and prosthetic effects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Linda Blair)
The Exorcist is currently streaming on Pluto TV and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.