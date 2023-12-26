Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth Engineering Marvel

Over the course of four years, Peter Jackson didn’t just make three The Lord of the Rings movies, he made three epics in the truest sense of the word. Between The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, the trilogy clocked in at an astounding 9 hours and 18 minutes. (That was for the theatrical run — Jackson’s subsequent director’s cuts added an extra two hours to that total!) Complicating matters even more was the fact that Jackson was shooting all three of them in one mammoth, 14-month-long shoot. However, the stars aligned, and Jackson told us that somehow, everything managed to work out perfectly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Jackson)
