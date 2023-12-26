John Forsythe’s ‘Dynasty’ Surprise

Dynasty had the good fortune of premiering as Dallas had triggered a resurgence in the evening soap opera television genre. Premiering in January 1981 — just a few months after the “Who Shot J.R.?” cliffhanger was resolved — the show wound up lasting nine seasons, produced 220 episodes, and even spawned a spinoff series. John Forsythe was the show’s anchor — as oil magnate Blake Carrington, he was the only actor to appear in every single episode of the show’s run. While Forsythe had been around Hollywood since the 1940s and had experienced great success as the voice of “Charlie” on Charlie’s Angels. Before his death in 2010 we spoke with Forsythe several times over the years and even with all of his Hollywood experience, he told us he couldn’t believe how successful Dynasty would become. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Forsythe)