After 40 Years, ‘Lost Boys’ Still Follows Kiefer Sutherland

The Lost Boys was released in an era before vampire movies were once again in vogue; while it wasn’t a huge box office hit, it did serve to reignite interest in the genre, paving the way for many of the vampire films that followed. The film, directed by Joel Schumacher, was highly acclaimed for its casting, as it assembled an all-star team of 1987’s top young talent, including Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, and Kiefer Sutherland. With the film now recognized as a cult classic, Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, Sutherland said he knew it was an interesting movie, but had no idea that it would have such staying power. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)