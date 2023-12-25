Robin Williams Thought The ‘Dead Poets Society’ Would Stay Linked Forever

When Robin Williams filmed Dead Poets Society in 1988, he was working with a cast of young actors, most of whom were unknowns at the time — but several of them, including Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, and Robert Sean Leonard, went on to become stars in their own right. Playing the teacher to the young actors’ students, Williams spent a lot of time with them on the set. At the time the film was released, Williams complimented director Peter Weir casting choices, noting that he became friends with many of his young co-stars over the course of the shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Williams)