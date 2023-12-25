Fantasia Barrino Wants ‘Color Purple’ Musical To Do Right By The Original

Fantasia Barrino has been living with the musical version of The Color Purple for several years now, starring both in the Broadway production in 2007 and one of its touring companies in 2010 before being given the opportunity to take the lead role in the new film version. The new film has more than just the story linking it to the original film — both Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 film, and Oprah Winfrey, who starred in it, are producers on the new film. Barrino says that, when she was making the new version of The Color Purple, she absolutely wanted the new movie to be respectful to the first film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Fantasia Barrino)