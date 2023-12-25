‘E.T.’ Star Henry Thomas Talks About Spielberg’s Secret Shoots

As a director, Steven Spielberg has always been known for his deliberate pace, choosing to take his time in shooting and post-production in order to make sure his vision is fully realized. But, back in the early ’80s, that nearly turned out to be a liability. Spielberg had shopped the concept for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to a few different studios before Universal gave him the green light. And, according to the actor who played young Elliot, Spielberg actually got a little paranoid about the idea that, if word got out he was filming E.T., another studio would rush a similar film into production. Speaking at an Expo Manchester fan event a few years ago, Henry Thomas talked about the kind of secrecy under which they filmed the classic film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Thomas)