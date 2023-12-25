‘E.T.’ Star Henry Thomas Talks About Spielberg’s Secret Shoots

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

As a director, Steven Spielberg has always been known for his deliberate pace, choosing to take his time in shooting and post-production in order to make sure his vision is fully realized. But, back in the early ’80s, that nearly turned out to be a liability. Spielberg had shopped the concept for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to a few different studios before Universal gave him the green light. And, according to the actor who played young Elliot, Spielberg actually got a little paranoid about the idea that, if word got out he was filming E.T., another studio would rush a similar film into production. Speaking at an Expo Manchester fan event a few years ago, Henry Thomas talked about the kind of secrecy under which they filmed the classic film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Thomas)

 

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

