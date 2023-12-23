Jason Momoa Likes ‘Aquaman’s’ Environmental Message

Considering his character’s domain is the ocean, it was difficult for Jason Momoa, himself an islander, to separate fantasy from reality when it came to the dangers facing the oceans in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And, while the movie doesn’t try to get overtly political about it, Momoa said he was proud of the stance the film and director James Wan took, in terms of bringing to light some of the environmental issues facing the world’s oceans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Momoa)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.