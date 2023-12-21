Why Quentin Tarantino Steered Clear Of Manson In ‘Hollywood’

In Quentin Tarantino’sOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film’s characters come into contact with some members of the Manson Family shortly before their infamous killing spree. While Manson’s women play a significant part in the film, Tarantino was on the fence about whether to include Manson himself as a character. Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival when the film was released, Tarantino talked about what it was like to delve into that world and why he ultimately decided to limit Manson’s presence in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)
