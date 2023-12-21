Bringing Viola Davis Into ‘Hunger Games’ Was A Challenge For The Ages

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Viola Davis as Dr Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Having directed all of the Hunger Games films since the second, Francis Lawrence had a pretty good idea of what he wanted when the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was being cast. And one of those things he wanted was Oscar-winner Viola Davis in the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul. The only thing standing in the way was a request from the author of the Hunger Games book series, Suzanne Collins, but Lawrence told explained they were able to find a creative way around that issue. (Click on the media bar below to hear Francis Lawrence)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now playing in theaters.

