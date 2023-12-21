Bradley Cooper Wanted To Know How The ‘Maestro’ Conducted His Marriage

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Maestro. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer) in Maestro. Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.

Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort, “Maestro” — a biopic about Leonard Bernstein — has earned him rave reviews as both an actor and a director, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture. Cooper also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Josh Singer. One thing he wanted to make as authentic as possible was the late conductor’s relationship with his wife — played in the film by Carey Mulligan — and Cooper told us they did a lot of research into the Bernsteins’ relationship to get it just right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bradley Cooper)

Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak