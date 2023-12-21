Bradley Cooper Wanted To Know How The ‘Maestro’ Conducted His Marriage

Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort, “Maestro” — a biopic about Leonard Bernstein — has earned him rave reviews as both an actor and a director, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture. Cooper also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Josh Singer. One thing he wanted to make as authentic as possible was the late conductor’s relationship with his wife — played in the film by Carey Mulligan — and Cooper told us they did a lot of research into the Bernsteins’ relationship to get it just right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bradley Cooper)