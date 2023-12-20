Why ‘Hidden Figures’ Was ‘Disturbing’ For Taraji P. Henson

The historical book Hidden Figures was such a compelling story, the film based on the book went into production before the book was even released. For many people, the book was a real eye-opener, as the stories of the women whose math skills helped power NASA in the 1960s had not been widely shared prior to that. One of the people who was really surprised was Taraji P. Henson, who played NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in the film. When the film was released, Henson said she couldn’t believe these women and their contributions had been kept under wraps for decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taraji P. Henson)