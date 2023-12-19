Mark Wahlberg Had A ‘Plan’ For Action

In Mark Wahlberg’s new film, The Family Plan, he plays an assassin who’s been keeping his deadly career a secret from his family for years. But when he needs to make one final killing in Las Vegas, he makes a family adventure out of it (while still trying to keep his secret). The movie’s got comedy, but it’s obviously an action movie, too, and Wahlberg did several of his own stunts. He told us there was a concerted effort on the set to make the film’s action scenes feel as real as possible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)
The Family Plan is currently streaming on Apple TV+.