George Clooney’s ‘Ocean’s’ Crew Didn’t Want To Recreate The Rat Pack

When Ocean’s Eleven was released in 2001, it featured a “who’s who”-type of ensemble cast that paid homage to the original Ocean’s 11, the 1960 movie that starred the infamous “Rat Pack” — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The remake featured George Clooney leading a group that included Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, and Julia Roberts. But while the concept of the all-star cast might have been similar, Clooney, speaking at the time of the film’s release, told us they weren’t trying to duplicate the Rat Pack by any means.(Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)
The Ocean’s trilogy is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.