Chris Columbus: ‘Home Alone’s’ Cultural Significance A Product Of Its Time

Home Alone just got a huge honor: It was chosen for preservation in the Library of Congress National Film Registry, confirming its status as a movie with cultural significance. Of course, when the movie was first released in 1990, it was a huge hit, staying on top of the U.S. box office chart for a remarkable 12 consecutive weeks, and staying in the Top 10 for 23 consecutive weeks. We’ve spoken to director Chris Columbus about the film many times over the years, and he thinks the movie came out at the perfect time, because he doesn’t think it would be nearly as successful today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Columbus)
Home Alone is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.