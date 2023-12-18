Timothée Chalamet: How He Wanted To Play ‘Wonka’

Most fans of the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory agree that there could never be another Willy Wonka as good as Gene Wilder — well, at least not playing Wonka in that stage of his life. And that’s why the producers of Wonka have sought to quash those comparisons by making the film a prequel about a much younger Wonka, one who’s just getting his start in the candy business. Timothée Chalamet plays the young version of Wonka, and he talked to us about how he wanted to approach the iconic role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothée Chalamet)