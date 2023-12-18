Jason Momoa: New ‘Aquaman’ Has Him In New Roles

Waiting five years for a sequel in the superhero movie world is almost unheard of, but yes, it’s been that long since 2018’s Aquaman. Now, the character returns for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will also function as the final film in the DC Extended Universe franchise. Aquaman’s extended absence — aside from a post-credits cameo in The Flash, he hasn’t been seen in any of the DCEU films since 2018 — has been worked into the storyline, with several years passing between the events of Aquaman and Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa, who once again stars as Arthur Curry and Aquaman, spoke about events that have taken place since the end of the earlier film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Momoa)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on Friday.