How Richard Donner First Found A ‘Super’ Star

This past weekend marked the 45th anniversary of the release of a movie that helped change cinema to this day: the original 1978 version of Superman. It was the first superhero movie of the modern film era, portraying the Man of Steel in ways that couldn’t have been imagined without the technological innovations of the late 1970s. However, when the late Richard Donner directed Superman, his most significant decision had nothing to do with technology — it was a plain old casting decision. Donner famously cast an unknown young actor in the part, a decision that changed the trajectory of both the movie and the life of its star, Christopher Reeve. We talked to Donner many times over the years, and one of our favorite stories of his is how he discovered Reeve and cast him as Superman. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Donner)